"Selena couldn't be happier right now. She has fallen fast and hard for Abel," says a friend, who used The Weeknd's real name, Abel Tesfaye. "They can't get enough of each other. When they are apart, they miss each other like crazy and can't wait to reunite again. They FaceTime and text all day, every day."

On first glance, The Weeknd may seem like the wrong choice for a girl fresh out of treatment. Red flags include his 2015 altercation with a police officer in Vegas (he pleaded no contest to punching a cop) and frequent references to drugs in his lyrics. But according to our source, the Grammy winner's private persona is very different from the one we witness in his music.

"They inspire each other," says the friend. "He is very supportive of Selena's sobriety and has helped her stay focused and on track. They have other things they like to do together other than partying. They like to do simple things like go out to dinner or go on walks. Their relationship is not about being out in clubs and partying. They are homebodies and very low-key. They just enjoy being together. They can have fun and be goofy and have this crazy undeniable chemistry.