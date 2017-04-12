Don't get it twisted: Jessie James Decker has had to work for her body!

E! News caught up with singer and mama-of-two who dished details about what she does to stay healthy and toned, including following the South Beach Diet. Though she admitted genetics allowed her to get away with eating whatever she wanted throughout her teens, once she got pregnant "everything changed."

"I am not 19 anymore and can just eat whatever I want and just stay thin," she told us (in fact, today marks her 29th birthday!). "I was genetically lucky with [my body] because my family looks great, and it was just what I was used to. And being young, it's a lot easier."