EXCLUSIVE!

Brad Goreski Brings His Fashion Police Magic to 2 Broke Girls: Watch the Exclusive Sneak Peek!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Arrangement 107, Christine Evangelista

Kyle West and Megan Morrison's Wedding Date Night Turns Sour as She Gets a Chilling Blast From the Past in The Arrangement Clip

Eva Marie, Maryse, Total Divas, Total Divas 612

Total Divas Stars Eva Marie & Maryse Plan a Baywatch Photo Shoot: "I'm Freaking Out!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brad Goreski to the rescue!

The Fashion Police co-host and celebrity stylist makes a fashionable cameo in the season six finale of 2 Broke Girls to help Caroline (Beth Behrs) and Max (Kat Dennings) find the perfect gowns for a glamorous, red carpet premiere.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, airing Monday, April 18, the TV personality is ready to work his magic as he arrives at the girls' apartment armed with a rack of gorgeous dresses that will make their deepest movie star dreams come true. But there's still a catch!

"These are the choices," Brad tells them. "They're on loan from the top designers, and if you hurt them, those bitches will hurt you down!"

Photos

Brad Goreski & His Famous Friends

Brad Goreski, 2 Broke Girls

CBS

Caroline immediately has her eye on a classic, off-the-shoulder design from Zac Posen. "He gave it to me as a favor because we share a timeshare and a love of Cher," Brad explains. "Overshare?"

Meanwhile, Max only has one concern. "You got anything over there I won't have to shave my pits for?" she wonders. LOL!

Check out the hilarious preview clip above!

The season finale of 2 Broke Girls airs Monday, April 18 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Fashion Police , E! Shows , Brad Goreski , 2 Broke Girls , Kat Dennings , Beth Behrs , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again