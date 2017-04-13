Kyle West and Megan Morrison's Wedding Date Night Turns Sour as She Gets a Chilling Blast From the Past in The Arrangement Clip
Brad Goreski to the rescue!
The Fashion Police co-host and celebrity stylist makes a fashionable cameo in the season six finale of 2 Broke Girls to help Caroline (Beth Behrs) and Max (Kat Dennings) find the perfect gowns for a glamorous, red carpet premiere.
In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, airing Monday, April 18, the TV personality is ready to work his magic as he arrives at the girls' apartment armed with a rack of gorgeous dresses that will make their deepest movie star dreams come true. But there's still a catch!
"These are the choices," Brad tells them. "They're on loan from the top designers, and if you hurt them, those bitches will hurt you down!"
Caroline immediately has her eye on a classic, off-the-shoulder design from Zac Posen. "He gave it to me as a favor because we share a timeshare and a love of Cher," Brad explains. "Overshare?"
Meanwhile, Max only has one concern. "You got anything over there I won't have to shave my pits for?" she wonders. LOL!
The season finale of 2 Broke Girls airs Monday, April 18 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.
