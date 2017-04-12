Still reeling over the ending of 13 Reasons Why?

Netflix's newest hit ended exactly how it told us it was going to end—with Hannah Baker's suicide—but it also introduced a few new threads in the aftermath of Clay having possession of the tapes.

At the end of the season, Clay (Dylan Minnette) had handed the tapes over to Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), the subject of the 13th side, after recording Bryce's (Justin Prentice) confession of rape on the final blank side. And Tony (Christian Navarro) had copied the tapes onto a USB drive, which he gave to Hannah's (Katherine Langford) parents.

Even if there's not a second season, we could assume that Hannah, and hopefully Jessica (Alisha Boe) as well, will get some justice for what happened to them. However, not every thread was tied up by the end of the season.