"I'm Rick James, bitch!"

With those four words, Chappelle's Show made its mark as one of the most popular comedy programs of all time and spurred what many believe is the first viral sketch comedy video. And it was all thanks to Charlie Murphy.

The brother of Eddie Murphy and fellow comedy star, who recently died at age 57, made several appearances on Dave Chappelle's now-cult '00s R-rated sketch series, playing characters and also narrating and appearing in a recurring segment titled Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories, in which he recalls his real-life encounters with celebrities in the '80s while Dave plays them.

One of them, which aired in 2004, was "Super Freak" singer Rick James, who Charlie described as a "habitual line-stepper." In the skit, Chappelle's Rick constantly tells women he flirts with, "I'm Rick James, bitch!"