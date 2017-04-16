"I've been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home."
Kim Kardashian made a major confession on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
After receiving a call from Kanye West's friend telling her something was going on with her husband, Kim flew home to Los Angeles from New York City to be with him. Kanye was hospitalized this past November and Kim was right by his side the entire time.
Kim had been in NYC to attend the Angel Ball with her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. But Kim flew home immediately after hearing about Kanye while the rest of the group stayed in NYC to attend the event to honor the late Robert Kardashian.
When everyone made it back to L.A., Kim told her family that "everything will be OK," and that this just forced Kanye to take some much needed time off. But she then confessed that she feels a "sense of responsibility" for what's happening to Kanye.
"I'm not in the mood to get into it right now," Kim told her family. "I'm just like emotionally drained and exhausted, but it will be OK, everything will be OK."
Kim explained, "This is forcing him just to take much needed time off, which I think he just really needs...and I think that that will be just really good for him. But I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything. Even after the robbery and everything it's just I've been staying home and I've been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home."
But later on in the episode, Kim assured Khloe that Kanye will "be fine."
"I'm just so tired, I can't even like, function...we traded places," Kim said to Khloe, talking about when Khloe was by Lamar Odom's side.
"I can't imagine having kids and doing all that, it must be crazy," Khloe said.
Kim then told Khloe that she's just trying to be "normal" with the kids at home because they don't know anything is wrong.
"Kanye was really cute he was like, 'So this what for better or for worse means,'" Kim told Khloe. "He's gonna be fine."
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner traveled to NYC to get ready for their Vogue clothing line review. Kendall was extremely nervous beforehand because she worried a negative review could "tarnish" things for her in the modeling world. But after the "nerve-wracking" experience, Kris showed Kendall that Vogue gave them a "really good" review and Kendall couldn't have been happier.
