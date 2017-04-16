"I've been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home."

Kim Kardashian made a major confession on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After receiving a call from Kanye West's friend telling her something was going on with her husband, Kim flew home to Los Angeles from New York City to be with him. Kanye was hospitalized this past November and Kim was right by his side the entire time.

Kim had been in NYC to attend the Angel Ball with her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. But Kim flew home immediately after hearing about Kanye while the rest of the group stayed in NYC to attend the event to honor the late Robert Kardashian.

When everyone made it back to L.A., Kim told her family that "everything will be OK," and that this just forced Kanye to take some much needed time off. But she then confessed that she feels a "sense of responsibility" for what's happening to Kanye.