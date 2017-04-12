Joey McIntyre is reprising a role: actor!

The youngest New Kids On The Block member is starring in a new TV series, Return of the Mac, alongside his wife Barrett Williams and kids, and told E! News that he had way more fun that he expected. "My wife really stepped up big," he shared. "I knew she had the smarts and the confidence and it really worked out and she was amazing. I think it was fun and thrilling for her and very rewarding."

With three kids at home, the happy couple doesn't always get to talk about work and everything they're involved in, so their new TV show, which premieres tonight on Pop, provided a common ground. "To know that we experienced the same thing like we were on the same journey together is really cool," McIntyre said.