Joey McIntyre is reprising a role: actor!
The youngest New Kids On The Block member is starring in a new TV series, Return of the Mac, alongside his wife Barrett Williams and kids, and told E! News that he had way more fun that he expected. "My wife really stepped up big," he shared. "I knew she had the smarts and the confidence and it really worked out and she was amazing. I think it was fun and thrilling for her and very rewarding."
With three kids at home, the happy couple doesn't always get to talk about work and everything they're involved in, so their new TV show, which premieres tonight on Pop, provided a common ground. "To know that we experienced the same thing like we were on the same journey together is really cool," McIntyre said.
Filming, he said, brought them closer together. "It was something we had never done before," he shared. "We've certainly been through a lot together."
Although his kids, Rhys McIntyre, Griffin McIntyre and Kira McIntyre, appear on the show, the singer-songwriter doesn't necessarily want them to pursue acting as a full-time career.
"As kids I think it's best for my kids to just be kids," he explained. "As far as kids working in the business, it's great if they can put some money away for college, but it's a different situation. For us it's really not important for my kids to have that kind of career right now."
The "Stay the Same" crooner also played a game of shag, marry, kill with E! News, and was forced to choose between some of the biggest '90s stars, including Jodie Sweetin, Beverly Mitchell, Jessica Biel and Christina Applegate! To find out who survived and whom he'd "get rid of," watch the video above!