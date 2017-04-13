Dear White People Trailer Tackles Controversy Head On

Dear White People, the series, has a new trailer that wants you to know: it's not just for black people.

The Netflix series picks up where the movie left off with Logan Browning taking over the role of Samantha White from Tessa Thompson for the 10-episode first season debuting Friday, April 28.

"When you ask somebody who looks ethnically different, ‘What are you,' the answer is usually, ‘A person about to slap the s—t out of you," she says in the trailer below.

Racial tensions between student groups are running high at the fiction Winchester University. Can everybody just get along?