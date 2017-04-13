Dear White People Trailer Tackles Controversy Head On

by Chris Harnick |

Dear White People

Netflix

Dear White People, the series, has a new trailer that wants you to know: it's not just for black people.

The Netflix series picks up where the movie left off with Logan Browning taking over the role of Samantha White from Tessa Thompson for the 10-episode first season debuting Friday, April 28.

"When you ask somebody who looks ethnically different, ‘What are you,' the answer is usually, ‘A person about to slap the s—t out of you," she says in the trailer below.

Racial tensions between student groups are running high at the fiction Winchester University. Can everybody just get along?

Justin Simien, the writer and director of the movie, created the comedy and writes the series. Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito serves as narrator. The series also stars Brandon P. Bell as Troy Fairbanks, Antoinette Robertson as Coco Conners, DeRon Horton as Lionel Higgins, John Patrick Amedori as Gabe and Ashley Blaine Featherson as Joelle Brooks.

Student government elections, poorly conceived theme parties, secret boyfriends, sexual orientation questions and more all get some play in the trailer above.

"We need to do here what they did in Germany," a white student says to his shocked peers. "I meant the educating kids about the horrible past part, not the concentration camp part."

The series announcement video sparked outrage among some people who called for a Netflix boycott over the series. Safe to say Netflix heard about that.

Dear White People drops on Friday, April 28 on Netflix.

