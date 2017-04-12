"I had a really good feeling about Prince William and Kate and the fact that that they had broken up and gotten back together. I felt like that was both of them doing very careful evaluation of one another," said Dr. Drew of the royal couple's decision to break up before they eventually got engaged.

"This was people really spending some time away to think about whether or not this was the person they wanted to spend the rest of their life with. That can be a healthy thing as long as both of them are engaged in that and both of them are realistic about what they are doing."

He also analyzed Miley's evolving relationship with her Aussie beau. The two were first engaged back in 2012, but called it off the following year. After a few years apart, the couple re-lit their flame in 2016 and quickly got engaged yet again—but have yet to actually tie the knot, leaving many wondering if they ever will.

Dr. Drew also told Ken that he thought the couple wasn't ready when they were in their earlier twenties, but now that they are a bit older (Miley is 24 and Liam is 27), they may actually be able to make it last because they've matured.