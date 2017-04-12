Mama June and Sugar Bear's Relationship Roller Coaster: All the Highs and Lows of Reality TV's Dramatic Pair
Can these on-again, off-again celeb couples make it last? Dr. Drew Pinksy lets us know what he thinks!
The television personality met up with E! News' Ken Baker earlier today in Los Angeles and gave our host his prognosis on the fate of Hollywood's most hot-and-cold relationships.
Dr. Drew took a break from his KABC AM Los Angeles show, Dr. Drew Midday Live with Mike Catherwood, to dish out his expert analysis on the longevity of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's elongated engagement and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's nontraditional split.
"I had a really good feeling about Prince William and Kate and the fact that that they had broken up and gotten back together. I felt like that was both of them doing very careful evaluation of one another," said Dr. Drew of the royal couple's decision to break up before they eventually got engaged.
"This was people really spending some time away to think about whether or not this was the person they wanted to spend the rest of their life with. That can be a healthy thing as long as both of them are engaged in that and both of them are realistic about what they are doing."
He also analyzed Miley's evolving relationship with her Aussie beau. The two were first engaged back in 2012, but called it off the following year. After a few years apart, the couple re-lit their flame in 2016 and quickly got engaged yet again—but have yet to actually tie the knot, leaving many wondering if they ever will.
Dr. Drew also told Ken that he thought the couple wasn't ready when they were in their earlier twenties, but now that they are a bit older (Miley is 24 and Liam is 27), they may actually be able to make it last because they've matured.
Dr. Drew also weighed in on Ben and Jen, a Hollywood couple that seems to be spending just as much time together since announcing their split back in 2015.
The 58-year-old surmised that the mother of three has done some work on her "co-dependent" nature and has learned to put up some boundaries. The Celebrity Rehab star also said that he doesn't think the split is something that she wants, but instead something that she must do.
"[Jennifer] doesn't want to leave him. She is leaving him because she has to. [Ben] is going to get worse if she doesn't leave. It's a consequence of his using. It's motivated him to get back into treatment," said Dr. Drew. "Once he has a record of success in recovery...then she might contemplate getting back together."
As for their future? "I will predict that they will get back together," said the celebrity doc. We'll have to wait and see!