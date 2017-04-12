Shia LaBeoufis going off the grid.

For an entire month the actor will cut off nearly all ties with civilization while living in a cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland, the AP reports. He's partnering up with a Helsinki museum for a project dubbed #ALLALONETOGETHER, where Shia will only be able to communicate with museum visitors via text message.

Two other members of LaBeouf's art collective, Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner, will also participate, albeit in separate cabins of their own. The entire spectacle will be live-streamed starting today.

And while it's hard to tell what exactly his latest venture will entail, expect nothing short of the over-the-top.