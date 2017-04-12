Here's Why Shia LaBeouf Is Now Living Alone in a Remote Cabin in Finland

Shia LaBeouf, TIFF

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Shia LaBeoufis going off the grid.

For an entire month the actor will cut off nearly all ties with civilization while living in a cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland, the AP reports. He's partnering up with a Helsinki museum for a project dubbed #ALLALONETOGETHER, where Shia will only be able to communicate with museum visitors via text message. 

Two other members of LaBeouf's art collective, Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner, will also participate, albeit in separate cabins of their own. The entire spectacle will be live-streamed starting today.

And while it's hard to tell what exactly his latest venture will entail, expect nothing short of the over-the-top.

As fans have come to learn, Shia isn't one for subtlety, especially when it comes to his history of performance art

In early January, the Man Down star was arrested in New York City  after getting into an altercation during his political protest's live stream. As E! News previously reported, LaBeouf's assault and harassment charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence.

And even more recently, the 30-year-old was kicked out of a Los Angeles bowling alley after getting involved in an expletive-filled fight with a staff member over French fries. 

Perhaps some alone time will benefit Shia after all. 

