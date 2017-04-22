April 21 marked the one-year anniversary since the death of legendary music icon Prince.

The world was devastated by the news, as the musician served as an inspiration for so many and, accordingly, celebrities from all different music genres paid tribute to the artist with performances and covers in the days following his death. Throughout the past 12 months stars in the music industry have continued to celebrate the "Purple Rain" singer and his legacy by organizing collaborations and tributes of the artist's most iconic songs, filled with purple outfits and lighting, in true Prince fashion.

When the news that Prince had died reached Coachella on opening day of Weekend 2 the dusty festival grounds were dotted with purple outfits, scarves, and accessories as music lovers reacted to the news. Ellie Goulding, who headlined the opening night on April 22, was one of the first performers of the weekend to respond and gave a moving and somber performance of "When Doves Cry" in front of a purple backdrop before transitioning into her hit song "Lights." She didn't comment on her choice to include the last-minute tribute but, the huge crowd that attended her performance didn't need an explanation. Coachella continued with more tributes and dedications from performers such as Usher and Major Lazer throughout the weekend.