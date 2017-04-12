Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran and Migos' Quavo Spark Love Triangle Drama

Meanwhile, Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in February after alleging that the singer has harassing her since they split in 2014.

E! News obtained the documents in which she stated that Brown "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."

In March, Tran's best friend J.Ryan La Cour also obtained a protective order against the R&B singer.

In those docs, La Cour claimed Brown "stated that no matter where we go, he will find us and shoot the place up." He also said, Brown "has threatened me and run up on me for not allowing him to bully Karrueche Tran in my presence," La Cour wrote. "More recently, making threats to her saying that he will beat anyone that is friends with her."