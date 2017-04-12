Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are wiping the slate clean.
While the husband and wife of more than a decade once faced a level of marital strife that would seriously threaten most unions, the stars have come out the other side with a newfound look on their love—and a baby to launch their renewed life together.
After chronicling the emotional fallout of McDermott's infidelity for the public on two seasons of True Tori in 2014, the parents of four pulled back from living such public lives and the show did not continue.
"I want some of my privacy back," the actor told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in November 2014. "I think I've shared too much of my soul and my demons with strangers. As you know, with that comes positive and negative reactions. It's just not a good space for me."
However, both spouses did note that the show had afforded them a learning process and a cathartic outlet and by the end of the year, McDermott was back in the family Christmas card. Two years later, he got down on one knee again and Spelling confirmed they had found their footing. "Things are really great right now," she assured Kotb and Jenna Bush Hagar. "We had to deconstruct our relationship. We really did and I feel like we're kind of turning monogamy on its head."
If their words weren't enough of an indication of progress, the television star announced in October 2016 that she was expecting the couple's fifth child. "It was a total surprise," Tori told People at the time.
While the pregnancy may not have been planned, their newborn son, Beau Dean McDermott, came at just the right time.
"Rebuilding our marriage took time," the proud mom recently told People.
"And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It's like a new baby in a new relationship."
Meanwhile, her partner is grateful she resisted the urgings of family and fans and gave their marriage another chance.
"I am so blessed and lucky that she never walked away, because now we have this incredible relationship," McDermott told the magazine. "And I can't imagine life without Beau."