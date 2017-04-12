"I want some of my privacy back," the actor told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in November 2014. "I think I've shared too much of my soul and my demons with strangers. As you know, with that comes positive and negative reactions. It's just not a good space for me."

However, both spouses did note that the show had afforded them a learning process and a cathartic outlet and by the end of the year, McDermott was back in the family Christmas card. Two years later, he got down on one knee again and Spelling confirmed they had found their footing. "Things are really great right now," she assured Kotb and Jenna Bush Hagar. "We had to deconstruct our relationship. We really did and I feel like we're kind of turning monogamy on its head."