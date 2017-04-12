There's something about the Berkshires. When the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City head to Dorinda Medley's weekend and summer getaway house in Pennsylvania, well, things get wild.
"There's something about that house that—it's sort of cavernous and there are a lot of rooms," Carole Radziwill told E! News about the magic drama creator that is Blue Stone Manor. "Another thing, and it's to her credit, when we get there, we feel safe…The house feels warm and cozy and we can go upstairs and talk or go downstairs. In that way we feel comfortable at Dorinda's house, so hence we usually get into some dramas and this year is no different."
Another "December: Berkshires County"? Prepare yourselves.
Carole also revealed she and Dorinda get back on the right foot after last season's missteps.
"I wanted to nurture some of the relationships," Carole said of season nine. She was accused of spending all of her time with Bethenny Frankel during season eight, so this year she's made more of an effort. You'll see her pal around with Bethenny, of course, and Sonja Morgan and even newbie Tinsley Mortimer.
"I like to sort of keep it one-on-one or two-on-one. When we get together as a group of seven—those aren't the most fun times for me," Carole said.
Click play on the video above to see why Dorinda and Carole had a bit of a misstep last year and what's ahead for them during season nine.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
