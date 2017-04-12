There's something about the Berkshires. When the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City head to Dorinda Medley's weekend and summer getaway house in Pennsylvania, well, things get wild.

"There's something about that house that—it's sort of cavernous and there are a lot of rooms," Carole Radziwill told E! News about the magic drama creator that is Blue Stone Manor. "Another thing, and it's to her credit, when we get there, we feel safe…The house feels warm and cozy and we can go upstairs and talk or go downstairs. In that way we feel comfortable at Dorinda's house, so hence we usually get into some dramas and this year is no different."