Cat Grant returns!

Just a day after E! News exclusively revealed that Tyler Hoechlin would be suiting back up at Superman for the Supergirl season two finale, we can also confirm that Calista Flockhart will be returning to her old stomping grounds as CatCo's HBIC for the final two episodes of the season. However, the reason for her return to National City is being kept under wraps for the time being.

A series regular during season one, Flockhart was last seen in the second episode of season two. A casualty of the filming location change from Los Angeles to Vancouver when the series network hopped from CBS to the CW—Flockhart reportedly didn't want to relocate full-time—Cat Grant decided she it was time for a much-needed sabbatical, left James (Mehcad Brooks) in charge of CatCo and bid her mentee Kara (Melissa Benoist) adieu.