Cat Grant returns!
Just a day after E! News exclusively revealed that Tyler Hoechlin would be suiting back up at Superman for the Supergirl season two finale, we can also confirm that Calista Flockhart will be returning to her old stomping grounds as CatCo's HBIC for the final two episodes of the season. However, the reason for her return to National City is being kept under wraps for the time being.
A series regular during season one, Flockhart was last seen in the second episode of season two. A casualty of the filming location change from Los Angeles to Vancouver when the series network hopped from CBS to the CW—Flockhart reportedly didn't want to relocate full-time—Cat Grant decided she it was time for a much-needed sabbatical, left James (Mehcad Brooks) in charge of CatCo and bid her mentee Kara (Melissa Benoist) adieu.
Flockhart's return has been in the works practically since the day after she wrapped her final scene, with producers working vigilantly to overcome the pesky timing issues. In October, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told reporters that they were hard at work getting the actress back for "as many [episodes] as we can get."
At the time, Kreisberg admitted that he didn't share concerns over the show losing a bit of its feminist zeal along in the wake of Cat Grant's absence. "For us, I think the most, the strongest quote-unquote feminist thing about the show is Kara herself, and just as a character what Kara does week in and week out and the challenges that she's presented with and how she overcomes them, both physically and emotionally," he said. "That, to me, is the biggest statement towards having a power female on television is by not talking about it, but actually showing a powerful female on television."
Supergirl returns with new episodes on Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. on the CW.