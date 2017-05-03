Are you more "It Girl" like Chrissy Teigen or more of "The Hopeless Romantic" like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley?

That is the question (well, one of many questions you probably have when it comes to engagement rings). So when celeb jeweler Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge (notorious on IG for her feed of expertly-curated fistfuls of gems, and also followed by stars like Kacey Musgraves) said she'd give us her guide we jumped at the opportunity.

Engagement ring shopping really isn't what it used to be (on top of the endless options, now you have the whole hand to consider), so in lieu of that, Nicole's here to introduce you to your perfect cut—depending on your celeb style personality—then walk you through everything you need to know about decking out the rest of your hand like an A-list.

It really is the ultimate engagement ring guide.