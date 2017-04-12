Celeb couples are heating up this week!

One of Hollywood's hottest duos, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, caught everyone's attention on the red carpet in Paris while attending a collection launch for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday. The couple ever coordinated their outfits, with Aniston in a leather top and Theroux in leather pants.

The couple has been hitting the red carpet a lot together lately and we love it! The couple posed for pics on the red carpet just last week at the premiere of Theroux's show The Leftovers.