It's not every day that a TV series hits 100 episodes.
So when your series does manage to hit that most special of milestones, a few things are guaranteed. Your network will throw you and your co-stars a massive party to celebrate. You'll get to cut into an ornately detailed cake that calls back to plot points of your show. And you'll usually take something home from set with you. You know, to remember the occasion by.
In the case of Scandal's 100th episode, airing Thursday, April 13, star Kerry Washington made sure that she go home empty handed. And true to Olivia Pope's white hat-form, she made sure to do it the right way.
ABC
"I did actually purchase the earrings from the wedding scene," she admitted to E! News' Carissa Culiner at the show's big celebration, "Because I feel like it's our 100th episode, they were beautiful Tiffany's drop pearls and I just thought they would be special to have for the rest of my life to remember this milestone."
And if you're thinking, "Wait, wedding scene?!" after reading that answer, yep, the special episode has quite a few surprises in store. The hour, which finds Olivia wondering how her life—and the country—would be different if she had never agreed with Mellie (Bellamy Young) and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) to rig Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) election, will present fans with quite an alternative reality to the dark and twisty D.C. we've come to know over the past 99 episodes. And yes, that also means we'll see Liv walk down the aisle.
Who's she marrying? Washington obviously wouldn't say, but she did have this tantalizing tease about the gown she wore for the big moment. "I can tell you there is a secret element to that wedding dress and I will post a secret social media video, probably on Instagram, about that's really going on with that wedding dress," she admitted. "So you'll have to look out for it." Be sure to keep your eyes peeled, Gladiators!
For more from Washignton, including her favorite memory from the past 100 episodes as well, be sure to check out the video above!
Scandal's 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC.