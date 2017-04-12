It's not every day that a TV series hits 100 episodes.

So when your series does manage to hit that most special of milestones, a few things are guaranteed. Your network will throw you and your co-stars a massive party to celebrate. You'll get to cut into an ornately detailed cake that calls back to plot points of your show. And you'll usually take something home from set with you. You know, to remember the occasion by.

In the case of Scandal's 100th episode, airing Thursday, April 13, star Kerry Washington made sure that she go home empty handed. And true to Olivia Pope's white hat-form, she made sure to do it the right way.