Mama June and Sugar Bear's Relationship Roller Coaster: All the Highs and Lows of Reality TV's Dramatic Pair
Chappelle's Show star, comedy writer and comic Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy, has died at age 57.
Charlie passed away after battling leukemia, his rep told E! News Wednesday.
"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," his family said in a statement to E! News. "Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us."
The performer was known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show, in which he played characters such as Buc Nasty and Rodney "Quills" Dinkin and also narrated the Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories segment.
In one, he recalled a story about Prince, played by Dave Chappelle. Another featured Dave as Rick James and is considered one of the most iconic Chappelle's Show moments and made the series extremely popular.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Charlie also starred on shows such as Are We There Yet?, Black Jesus and most recently, the Starz series Power. He was also known for his standup comedy and toured last year with Eddie Griffin, D. L. Hughley, George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Charlie and Eddie, 56, worked together several times on Eddie's movies. They co-wrote the screenplay to the 2007 comedy film Norbit as well as the script to the 1995 movie Vampire in Brooklyn, along with their brother Vernon Lynch, Jr. Charlie also had a part in Eddie's 1989 film Harlem Nights.
Many of Charlie's friends and fellow comics and comedy writers took to social media to express their condolences.
"RIP Charlie Murphy," wrote Neal Brennan, co-creator of Chappelle's Show. "First stuff I ever officially directed were the Rick James and Prince stories. Dude changed my life. One of the most unique people I've ever met. So funny. So weird. I truly don't think anyone had ever used the term 'Habitual Line-Stepper' before Charlie said it that day. Unforgettable dude. Really sad."
"This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer. 'Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!!'" George wrote, adding, "I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY."
"Terribly saddened ... Charlie," wrote Paul Mooney, writing partner of famed late comedian Richard Pryor, who starred with Charlie on Chappelle's Show and has also worked with Eddie in the past.
"Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed," Russell Simmons tweeted. "Damn I loved Charlie Murphy."
"We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time," Chris Rock wrote. "Charlie Murphy RIP."