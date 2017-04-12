Have you heard the news? Speidi's empire is growing, and that means plenty of photo shoots are just over the horizon.
Heidi Montagand Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together, music to the ears of anyone who remembers the heyday of the longtime couple's ascent to reality TV stardom. Heidi and Spencer milked the power of the paparazzi, and went to any (and we mean any) length to dominate the tabloids in the early 2000s.
From tacky holiday photo shoots to date nights at Taco Bell, there's something instantly iconic about The Hills alums' completely staged moments in front of the camera. As the MTV reality series celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, the soon-to-be father addressed the lucrative business of setting up shoots.
PacificCoastNews.com
"We had a 50/50 partnership with [a photo agency] and we were making over a million dollars selling our paparazzi photos, so you start doing a lot of them and you're like, 'This is the best gig ever!' Pratt told celebrity blog, pop culture died in 2009.
He added, "So I think that's always funny, we were known as 'fame whores,' but that was just because [the photographer] James was having us do these cheesey over-the-top shots that the British audience loved for their 'rags'—as they call them over there, I call them beautiful magazines here."
Safe to say Heidi and Spencer's little one will make plenty of cameo appearances in their photo shoots once he's born.
Click through the gallery above for even more timeless Speidi moments!