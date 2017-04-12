Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are Expecting! Here's How We Know Baby Speidi Will Be a Photo Shoot Sensation

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Anniversary, Instagram

How Baby No. 5 Helped Give Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott a New Beginning

Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Dakota Meyer Can't Stop Gushing About Pregnant Wife Bristol Palin: ''She's the Most Amazing Woman on Earth''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Have you heard the news? Speidi's empire is growing, and that means plenty of photo shoots are just over the horizon.

Heidi Montagand Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together, music to the ears of anyone who remembers the heyday of the longtime couple's ascent to reality TV stardom. Heidi and Spencer milked the power of the paparazzi, and went to any (and we mean any) length to dominate the tabloids in the early 2000s. 

From tacky holiday photo shoots to date nights at Taco Bell, there's something instantly iconic about The Hills alums' completely staged moments in front of the camera. As the MTV reality series celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, the soon-to-be father addressed the lucrative business of setting up shoots. 

Photos

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Most Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

PacificCoastNews.com

"We had a 50/50 partnership with [a photo agency] and we were making over a million dollars selling our paparazzi photos, so you start doing a lot of them and you're like, 'This is the best gig ever!' Pratt told celebrity blog, pop culture died in 2009.

He added, "So I think that's always funny, we were known as 'fame whores,' but that was just because [the photographer] James was having us do these cheesey over-the-top shots that the British audience loved for their 'rags'—as they call them over there, I call them beautiful magazines here."

Safe to say Heidi and Spencer's little one will make plenty of cameo appearances in their photo shoots once he's born. 

Click through the gallery above for even more timeless Speidi moments!

TAGS/ Heidi Montag , Spencer Pratt , Babies , Funny , The Hills , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again