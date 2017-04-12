Have you heard the news? Speidi's empire is growing, and that means plenty of photo shoots are just over the horizon.

Heidi Montagand Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together, music to the ears of anyone who remembers the heyday of the longtime couple's ascent to reality TV stardom. Heidi and Spencer milked the power of the paparazzi, and went to any (and we mean any) length to dominate the tabloids in the early 2000s.

From tacky holiday photo shoots to date nights at Taco Bell, there's something instantly iconic about The Hills alums' completely staged moments in front of the camera. As the MTV reality series celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, the soon-to-be father addressed the lucrative business of setting up shoots.