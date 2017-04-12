Not only did Mortimer come into her tenure as a Real Housewife as a fan of the franchise—"I haven't caught every single season, but of course I've watched The Real Housewives of New York," she said—but she also arrived with some history with a couple of the gals, as well as a rather unique living situation. "I knew Sonja [Morgan] well going into the show. I also knew Luann [D'Agostino, née de Lesseps]. So I at least had those girls on my side in a sense. Such a great way to come into the show and move in with Sonja. Such a dear friend. It's just so nice of her to open up her house to me. All my furniture was in Florida. She's like, 'Come live with me.'"

Of course, moving in with a dear friend—especially when that friend is the delightfully kooky Sonja Morgan—didn't come without its own set of interesting rules. To hear Mortimer break them down, as well as a bit of insight into which of the other ladies she develops relationships with over the course of the season, be sure to check out the video above.

