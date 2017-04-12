Heath Ledger is all smiles in a sneak peek video from the new Spike TV documentary I Am Heath Ledger.

The popular Dark Knight and 10 Things I Hate About You actor died at age 28 from an accidental prescription drug overdose more than nine years ago. During the final weeks of his life, he was dealing with his split from Michelle Williams, mother of their then-2-year-old daughter Matilda, filming the The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and battling a pneumonia-type illness and insomnia. He was "exhausted, emotionally and physically," Gerry Grennell, his friend, dialect coach and roommate, told People magazine in comments posted Wednesday.

"He missed his girl, he missed his family, he missed his little girl—he desperately wanted to see her and hold her and play with her," Gerry said. "He was desperately unhappy, desperately sad."

In newly released footage from I Am Heath Ledger, posted on People, a younger and blond Heath is seen looking happy and healthy while goofing around with a camcorder, playing an acoustic guitar and with a basketball indoors while shirtless.