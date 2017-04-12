Prepare to dedicate your days to cleaning and feeding your Tamagotchi because the original toy version is coming back!

Japanese toy maker Bandai re-released its iconic electronic pocket pet in its six original colors, available for purchase either in Japan or via Amazon Japan for $17. While Bandai stayed true to the toy's original look, it did make one tweak: the updated version is half the size of the original. Let's be honest—that design change is only to your benefit because you'll be able to hide your feedings without your boss noticing.

Now that Bandai officially has re-released its signature toy, fans no longer have to worry about paying $130 for an original device. Yes, an original Tamagotchi could be yours from Amazon for that steep price. For reference, it originally sold for $18 in 1997.