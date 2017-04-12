Netflix
The one where Grace and Frankie is renewed and stages a Friends reunion.
Netflix just announced the fourth season pick-up for the comedy starring legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and in doing so revealed that Lisa Kudrow would be joining the cast in a recurring capacity, reuniting co-creator Marta Kauffman and her former star for the first time since their beloved NBC sitcom went off the air in 2004.
Kudrow will recur as Sheree, Grace's (Fonda) longtime manicurist whose newfound friendship with Grace irks Frankie (Tomlin) and threatens to drive a wedge between them. Expect the new season to debut in 2018.
The renewal comes just weeks after the third season, which saw Grace and Frankie embark on their new and hilarious business venture of creating the perfect sex toy for women of a certain age while their ex-husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Saul (Sam Waterston) continued to navigate married life after coming out of the closet in their twilight years, hit the streaming giant. The series also stars June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn.
Kudrow's recent TV credits include starring roles in Web Therapy and The Comeback, as well as guest stars spots on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Scandal.
Grace and Frankie season four will debut on Netflix in 2018. Seasons one through three are available to stream now.