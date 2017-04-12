The one where Grace and Frankie is renewed and stages a Friends reunion.

Netflix just announced the fourth season pick-up for the comedy starring legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and in doing so revealed that Lisa Kudrow would be joining the cast in a recurring capacity, reuniting co-creator Marta Kauffman and her former star for the first time since their beloved NBC sitcom went off the air in 2004.

Kudrow will recur as Sheree, Grace's (Fonda) longtime manicurist whose newfound friendship with Grace irks Frankie (Tomlin) and threatens to drive a wedge between them. Expect the new season to debut in 2018.