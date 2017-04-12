While the singer kept details about the private breakup to a minimum, she did mention that the split happened in the summer of 2016. "I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it," the star recalled. "I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives and I thought to myself, 'I'm so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.'"

The former pair married in similar fashion when they tied the knot very secretly in July 2008 and didn't announce the nuptials until the following October.

Nearly a year after the split, Furtado has emerged with her sixth studio album, The Ride, and continues to focus on the most important person in her life—her 13-year-old daughter, Nevis, who she shares with ex Jasper Gahunia. In the process of juggling it all, she makes sure personal wellness is a top priority.