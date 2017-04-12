Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
It's kind of, sort of officially official: Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski might be an item.
The Morning Joe co-hosts have fielded romance rumors for what feels like forever, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Mika finally addressed their onscreen chemistry.
"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough teased, to which Brzezinski replied, "That's good." Scarborough then added, "I think that pretty much says it, doesn't it?"
So where do Joe, an outspoken conservative, and Mika, an equally outspoken liberal, find a common ground? Their pets, of course.
The could-be couple admitted to THR their animals get along famously, and if we're still reading between the lines, that means Joe and Mike have been spending plenty of time together after normal work hours.
Scarborough owns a dog and a cat, while Brzezinski's squad includes two dogs, two rabbits, two cats and three chickens. "They get along great," Scarborough shared. "They will always sort of spar with each other and…" (cue flirty banter) Brzezinski quipped, "And he lets the cat get on the kitchen counter, which is just gross."
"We all understand that [my cat] Meatball runs the house," he countered. "Even the dogs."
Mika previously shut down speculation that she was romantically involved with the political pundit, telling GQ, "I really don't want to talk about my personal life."
Looks like the cat is officially out of the bag!
(E! and MSNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)