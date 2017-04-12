It's kind of, sort of officially official: Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski might be an item.

The Morning Joe co-hosts have fielded romance rumors for what feels like forever, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Mika finally addressed their onscreen chemistry.

"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough teased, to which Brzezinski replied, "That's good." Scarborough then added, "I think that pretty much says it, doesn't it?"

So where do Joe, an outspoken conservative, and Mika, an equally outspoken liberal, find a common ground? Their pets, of course.