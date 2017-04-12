As Seyfried's due date neared, the Last Word co-stars eloped on March 12. "We just took off into the country, with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing...We had a great day. It was perfect," Sadoski said on The Late Late Show. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." After exchanging vows, he added, "You take the dog, you walk through the country, you go home and you have your life."

