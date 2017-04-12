Wonder Woman starGal Gadotinitially had no interest in becoming an actress—in fact, she thought she was too "smart" for it.

The 31-year-old Israeli actress made her comments in an interview with W magazine that was posted Wednesday.

Gadot was a model before she made her acting debut on the Israeli TV series Bubot (translation: "Babes") in 2007, three years she won the Miss Israel 2014 beauty pageant. Her first international acting job was as Gisele in the 2009 film Fast & Furious.