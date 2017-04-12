Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Wonder Woman starGal Gadotinitially had no interest in becoming an actress—in fact, she thought she was too "smart" for it.
The 31-year-old Israeli actress made her comments in an interview with W magazine that was posted Wednesday.
Gadot was a model before she made her acting debut on the Israeli TV series Bubot (translation: "Babes") in 2007, three years she won the Miss Israel 2014 beauty pageant. Her first international acting job was as Gisele in the 2009 film Fast & Furious.
Before she got into acting, a couple of years after she was crowned Miss Israel and while she was attending law school in the country, a casting director asked her to audition for the role of the Bond girl in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.
"I said, 'No way,'" Gadot told W. "I said, 'I'm studying law and international relations. I'm way too serious and smart to be an actress, and besides, the script is all in English.' I spoke English, but I wasn't comfortable with it."
Gadot told Glamour magazine in 2016 that while she was in law school in Israel, a casting director for Quantum of Solace saw her modeling card on her agency's wall and wanted her to audition for the role of a Bond girl in the film.
The part went to Olga Kurylenko. But Gadot started becoming interested in acting.
"It was always Olga's [role]," Gadot said. "But I started going to an acting coach, then I got my first role, in an Israeli TV series. I had finished my first year in school, and I decided to stop working toward my degree when I got that project. Then that same Bond casting director cast me as Gisele in Fast & Furious—my first movie. Crazy! Whenever I met with producers, writers, or directors, I said I wanted to portray a strong, independent woman. Cut to Wonder Woman."
Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her casting drew some criticism online.
"'Cause my boobs were too small," Gadot said. "Yeah—that was a big problem. The Web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman."
Wonder Woman is set for release on June 2.