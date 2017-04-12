Kylie Jenner's Thigh-High Boots Probably Aren't in Your Price Range—But These Are

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Kylie Jenner

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Cop the beauty mogul's style without breaking the bank.

No offense, but the $1,395 purple Balenciaga thigh-high boots Kylie Jennerwore last night to her BFF Stassie's Pretty Little Thing event (she's the face of their new Shape line) probably aren't in your price range.

If the above statement is true, but you're dying to pull off a similar look, you're in luck!

To help keep the sartorial dream alive, we've rounded up some just-as-killer, affordable picks below. (Embellished oversized tee not included.)

Shop the Look

ESC: Thigh-High Boots

Boohoo Beatrice Satin Pointed Thigh Boot, Was: $90, Now: $37

ESC: Thigh-High Boots

Forever 21 Denim Lace-Up Stiletto Boots, $58

ESC: Thigh-High Boots

Steve Madden Serinade, $150

ESC: Thigh-High Boots

Kendall + Kylie Ayla II Velvet Thigh High Boots, Was: $225, Now: $169

ESC: Thigh-High Boots

Halston Heritage Dani Neoprene Over-the-Knee Boots, $278

Now all you need is the rest of your King Kylie-approved outfit.

