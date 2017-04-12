Cop the beauty mogul's style without breaking the bank.

No offense, but the $1,395 purple Balenciaga thigh-high boots Kylie Jennerwore last night to her BFF Stassie's Pretty Little Thing event (she's the face of their new Shape line) probably aren't in your price range.

If the above statement is true, but you're dying to pull off a similar look, you're in luck!

To help keep the sartorial dream alive, we've rounded up some just-as-killer, affordable picks below. (Embellished oversized tee not included.)