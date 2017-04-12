No surprise here: Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum keep it spontaneous when it comes to sex.
The two actors met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and wed in 2009. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Everly. They also showcase super-hot chemistry when out in public.
"We are not sex schedulers—not yet!" Jenna told Redbook magazine, which features her on the cover of its May 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on April 18. "Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."
Jenna had told E! News in 2015 that the two "definitely want" to have more children at some point.
Yu Tsai / Redbook
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
Yu Tsai / Redbook
Yu Tsai / Redbook
"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves," Jenna told Redbook, regarding her relationship with Channing. "People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?' I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."
She also said the biggest relationship challenge is communication.
"You change when you're together from 25 to 35," she said. "I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves. Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be okay for a while."