No surprise here: Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum keep it spontaneous when it comes to sex.

The two actors met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and wed in 2009. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Everly. They also showcase super-hot chemistry when out in public.

"We are not sex schedulers—not yet!" Jenna told Redbook magazine, which features her on the cover of its May 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on April 18. "Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."

Jenna had told E! News in 2015 that the two "definitely want" to have more children at some point.