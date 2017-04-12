"MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience's hands to face and overcome their biggest fears," Chris McCarthy , president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation."

Original executive producers Anthony Carbone and Kevin Wehrenberg will return to the show alongside Charles Watcher, Rob Smith and Robin Feinberg.

Fear Factor premiered in 2001 and ran for six seasons on NBC. This isn't the first Fear Factor revival either; NBC brought it and original host Joe Rogan back in 2011 for a season of challenges.