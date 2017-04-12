Charlize Theron Explains How Having Kids Actually Helps Her OCD

Though she's a single mom, Charlize said she has "an incredible village" of people who help her raise "these two beautiful kids." As most moms would agree, it "just takes a moment" to get things in order sometimes. "In the mornings I have them alone and they kind of work against each other sometimes. It's like one decides to freak out and then both decide to freak out. I don't know why they'd do that," Charlize told Ellen. "You'd think they'd stand there and be considerate and go, 'That one's freaking out right now; I'm not going to freak out. I'm going to be nice. I'm just going to chill out and have my mom deal with that.' But they don't do that."

Ellen joked, "You really don't know anything about children."