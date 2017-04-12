It's Been 27 Years Since Richard Gere Last Saw Pretty Woman

Touchstone Pictures
Some fans might consider this a big mistake!
While Pretty Woman is one of the most famous films in Richard Gere's repertoire, he's not exactly catching reruns of the 1990 romantic comedy on Saturday afternoons.
As he admitted to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night, it's been 27 years since he last saw the film—yes, he last watched it when it first came out.
"I saw it with [Julia Roberts]—when we were in previews," he answered honestly.
While it may not be fresh in his memory, Garry Mashall's classic remains a highlight of Gere's fans. Of all the films he's starred in, he gets asked about this one from fans "all over the world."
The Golden Globe winner's admission is not so surprising considering he didn't remember one of the signature lines from the film during the cast's 25 year reunion on Today in 2015: "If I forget to tell you later, I had a really good time tonight."
"That was in the movie. I don't know if you remember that," Julia Roberts reminded her co-star.
"It feels like a long time ago we did that," he said at the time. "That was two marriages ago for me, so a lot of things happened."
Still, its legacy lives on.
"Do you ever have a woman come up to you and say, 'Because of you and your movie, I became a hooker?'" Kimmel asked.
"Every once and a while," Gere quipped.