It's taken over 11 years of Real Housewives shows, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just delivered the most savage and awkward reunion scene across the various cities that make up Bravo's reality TV empire.

In part two of RHOBH's season seven reunion, Kim Richards joins the fray to address her continued drama with Lisa Rinna and newcomer Eden Sassoon. You may recall Lisa Rinna said she feared Kim was near death, and then forgot she ever had that conversation when it eventually got back to Kim and Kyle Richards. But Kim doesn't come alone, she's brought somebody (or something) with her: the stuffed bunny Lisa Rinna gave her for her newborn grandson.