Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman's mom and a correspondent on The Late Show With David Letterman, died at home in Indianapolis. She was 95.

Mengering rose to unexpected fame after she appeared on her son's late-night show during the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway (1994), Nagano, Japan (1998) and Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans grew to love her sweet demeanor and Top 10 Lists that she delivered from her kitchen in Indiana.

Before Letterman retired in May 2015, he played a reel of his mother's best moments, including a segment in which she baked with John Mellencamp . She is survived by her children, David, Jan and Gretchen, five grandchildren and her sister, Hazel Baughman.