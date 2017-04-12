Bob Harper made a welcome return to the Bravo Clubhouse Tuesday night.

Andy Cohen invited Harper to appear on Watch What Happens Live with Rachel Dratch, marking his first time on the show since having a heart attack in February. "I technically died," Harper said. "There was a piece of paper that the doctors said, 'Cause of death: cardiac arrest.'"

According to the Biggest Loser host, "That's a wake-up call!"

Harper said he regretted ignoring the warning signs. "I fainted one time in the gym. I started having these dizzy spells and I just kind of overlooked them," Harper, 51, told Cohen. "I just adapted, which was just the dumbest [choice]. I kicked myself over and over again about that."