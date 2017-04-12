Will Smith Chops Off Jaden Smith's Hair and Tries It On

Will Smith has added a new role to his resumé—barber!
When his 18-year-old son, Jaden Smith, needed a chop for an upcoming new role, his famous dad took on the job and documented the moment for his droves of fans to enjoy. In a snip, Jaden bid farewell to his signature blond dreadlocks.
"Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear...maybe I should've used scissors?!" the older actor wrote on Facebook. Hmm, Will...what did you use?
The blockbuster star took the playful moment one step further when he posed for the camera with the leftover dreadlocks positioned atop his own head. The snap garnered thousands of likes, including the approval of fellow star Antonio Banderas.
REX/Shutterstock
Jaden will co-star in the upcoming romantic drama alongside Cara Delevingne. The film, produced by Will's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, is about a teenager who learns his girlfriend is dying and sets out to give her their entire life together in her last year.
While the cut is for the role, Will is one of the first people to encourage his son to express himself through his outer shell.
"There's a really powerful internal quality as an artist that as parents we encourage. You gotta get out on the edge, you have to try things, you have to be comfortable doing things that people don't agree with, and you have to be comfortable doing things that you could fail," the proud dad once explained to BBC 1 Radio.
"Jaden is 100-percent fearless, he will do anything. As a parent it's scary, it's really terrifying, but he is completely willing to live and die by his artistic decisions and he doesn't concern himself with what people think."