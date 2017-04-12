Will Smith Chops Off Jaden Smith's Hair and Tries It On

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Settles With Daily Mail Parent Company Over Escort Story

Ludacris, Fear Factor

Fear Factor Revived by MTV with Ludacris as Host

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Facebook

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Facebook

Will Smith has added a new role to his resumé—barber!

When his 18-year-old son, Jaden Smith, needed a chop for an upcoming new role, his famous dad took on the job and documented the moment for his droves of fans to enjoy. In a snip, Jaden bid farewell to his signature blond dreadlocks. 

"Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear...maybe I should've used scissors?!" the older actor wrote on Facebook. Hmm, Will...what did you use? 

The blockbuster star took the playful moment one step further when he posed for the camera with the leftover dreadlocks positioned atop his own head. The snap garnered thousands of likes, including the approval of fellow star Antonio Banderas.  

Photos

Will Smith's Best Roles

Jaden Smith, Will Smith

REX/Shutterstock

Jaden will co-star in the upcoming romantic drama alongside Cara Delevingne. The film, produced by Will's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, is about a teenager who learns his girlfriend is dying and sets out to give her their entire life together in her last year. 

While the cut is for the role, Will is one of the first people to encourage his son to express himself through his outer shell. 

"There's a really powerful internal quality as an artist that as parents we encourage. You gotta get out on the edge, you have to try things, you have to be comfortable doing things that people don't agree with, and you have to be comfortable doing things that you could fail," the proud dad once explained to BBC 1 Radio

"Jaden is 100-percent fearless, he will do anything. As a parent it's scary, it's really terrifying, but he is completely willing to live and die by his artistic decisions and he doesn't concern himself with what people think."

TAGS/ Will Smith , Jaden Smith , , Hair , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again