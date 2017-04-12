Will Smith Chops Off Jaden Smith's Hair and Tries It On

Will Smith has added a new role to his resumé—barber!

When his 18-year-old son, Jaden Smith, needed a chop for an upcoming new role, his famous dad took on the job and documented the moment for his droves of fans to enjoy. In a snip, Jaden bid farewell to his signature blond dreadlocks.

"Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear...maybe I should've used scissors?!" the older actor wrote on Facebook. Hmm, Will...what did you use?

The blockbuster star took the playful moment one step further when he posed for the camera with the leftover dreadlocks positioned atop his own head. The snap garnered thousands of likes, including the approval of fellow star Antonio Banderas.