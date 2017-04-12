Tyga Arrested After Leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood

AKM-GSI
Tyga was arrested overnight in Hollywood, E! News has learned.
The 27-year-old musician, born Micheal Ray Stevenson, was driving his custom Mercedes G-Series after a night out at Avenue Nightclub. He was pulled over on the corner of 1600 North and Cherokee Avenue for running a stop sign and having no license plates. After talking to several officers, Tyga voluntarily left his car. He was then handcuffed and put into a police car. Asked why he was being arrested, the rapper told the paparazzi, "Because I have paper plates."
According to the "Make It Nasty" rapper, it's a new vehicle. "I just bought it," Tyga said.
Earlier that afternoon, Tyga shared two pictures of his new set of wheels via Instagram.
E! News has reached out to the L.A.P.D. and Tyga's attorney for further comment.
This isn't the first time Tyga has been in trouble with the law. Last year, he skipped a court hearing over a $480,000 judgment his former landlord had won for back rent and damage to the Malibu home Tyga had rented. The case was settled and his arrest warrant was recalled.
Legal issues aside, Tyga just released "Act Ghetto" with Lil Wayne and "100s" with Chief Keef from his mixtape. As he promised E! News in March, "People are about to see a crazy T-Raww!"
Story developing...