Tyga Arrested After Leaving Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood

Tyga was arrested overnight in Hollywood, E! News has learned.

The 27-year-old musician, born Micheal Ray Stevenson, was driving his custom Mercedes G-Series after a night out at Avenue Nightclub. He was pulled over on the corner of 1600 North and Cherokee Avenue for running a stop sign and having no license plates. After talking to several officers, Tyga voluntarily left his car. He was then handcuffed and put into a police car. Asked why he was being arrested, the rapper told the paparazzi, "Because I have paper plates."

According to the "Make It Nasty" rapper, it's a new vehicle. "I just bought it," Tyga said.

Earlier that afternoon, Tyga shared two pictures of his new set of wheels via Instagram.