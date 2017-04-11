The Kennish/Vasquez clan said their goodbyes on tonight's series finale of Freeform's Switched at Birth, and it was both a beautiful ending and a beautiful beginning for the entire family.

Bay (Vanessa Marano) decided that instead of moving to Japan with Travis (Ryan Lane), they would continue their relationship long distance, and her ex Emmet (Sean Berdy) would go with him in her place, which makes sense, given that Travis' vision of her in Japan mostly included meditation and temple visiting, and she was starting to make strides in the tattoo world.

Daphne (Katie Leclerc), meanwhile, was totally shut down in an interview for an orthopedic surgery internship, but she reunited with Mingo (Adam Hagenbuch) and really stuck it to the jerk who kicked her out of his office for being deaf.