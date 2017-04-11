If your life wasn't changed tonight by Major Lilywhite on teenage girl brain, then you clearly aren't watching iZombie correctly.
In tonight's episode, Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) were investigating the deaths of a father and his teenage daughter, who ended up in a suspicious car crash during a very early morning trip to ice skating practice.
That meant Liv and Major had two sets of brains to choose from, and Major (Robert Buckley) got roped into eating the teenage girl to help with the investigation. What resulted was us literally crying with laughter as Major took selfies, sang Katy Perry songs, and yelled at his "dad," Liv, who is really, really good at being a dad.
It was pure comedic gold, and we might never stop rewatching it.
The CW
Sure, the murder investigation turned out to be pretty depressing (the teen girl found out that her friend was having an affair with her step dad), but the brains themselves were definitely worth it.
In honor of what is probably definitely the show's greatest pair of brains to date, let's look back at some of the best and weirdest brains Liv (and now Major) have consumed over the past couple of seasons in our new gallery!
iZombie airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.