If your life wasn't changed tonight by Major Lilywhite on teenage girl brain, then you clearly aren't watching iZombie correctly.

In tonight's episode, Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) were investigating the deaths of a father and his teenage daughter, who ended up in a suspicious car crash during a very early morning trip to ice skating practice.

That meant Liv and Major had two sets of brains to choose from, and Major (Robert Buckley) got roped into eating the teenage girl to help with the investigation. What resulted was us literally crying with laughter as Major took selfies, sang Katy Perry songs, and yelled at his "dad," Liv, who is really, really good at being a dad.

It was pure comedic gold, and we might never stop rewatching it.