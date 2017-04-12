Gigi Hadid's Denim Jacket Game Is Strong—and Yours Could Be Too

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Denim Jackets

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

ESC: Gold Lip, Kendall Jenner

You're Doing It Wrong: Kendall Jenner-Inspired Gold Lips

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim Jackets

Christian Vierig/Getty Image

Every It girl owns a denim jacket.

And just like jeans, designers, retailers and brands introduce new, on-trend styles of the light-weight outerwear each year. Of course, your vintage pieces are worth keeping, but to stay current you may want to invest in something new this season. (Maybe even wear it with a belt, Karl Lagerfeld teeKaren Walker sunglasses and Dr. Martens boots like Gigi Hadid!)

So without further ado, make some room in your closet, browse 20 of the hottest jean jackets around—by clicking here—and add to cart.

Spring will never have looked as good on you.

Photos

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

Thoughts on Kendall Jenner's shirt trick? We'd love to hear 'em.

Looking for the perfect Insta-worthy swimsuit? Shop these under-$100 picks!

Or maybe you're up for browsing some Meghan Markle-inspired engagement rings...

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Meghan Markle , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again