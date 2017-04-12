Consider this our formal petition to reinstate April 12 as Jessie James Decker Appreciation Day.

The country music bombshell turns 29 today, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at all the reasons we love this oh-so relatable celeb? From her hilarious candor about raising two little ones, to her undying admiration for hubby Eric Decker, we simply can't quit scrolling through Jessie's Instagram feed that details her life away from the red carpet.

Long story short, this birthday girl keeps it real.

Check out 7 times Jessie James proved she leads a far less glamorous lifestyle than we've come to expect from most Hollywood insiders, and why we she's simply the best for it.