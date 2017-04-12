Consider this our formal petition to reinstate April 12 as Jessie James Decker Appreciation Day.
The country music bombshell turns 29 today, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at all the reasons we love this oh-so relatable celeb? From her hilarious candor about raising two little ones, to her undying admiration for hubby Eric Decker, we simply can't quit scrolling through Jessie's Instagram feed that details her life away from the red carpet.
Long story short, this birthday girl keeps it real.
Check out 7 times Jessie James proved she leads a far less glamorous lifestyle than we've come to expect from most Hollywood insiders, and why we she's simply the best for it.
1. She's got that sweat pants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on kind of beauty:
For starters, the only time the "Lights Down Low" songstress ever gets glam from head to toe is when she needs to. (Sounds pretty familiar, no?) Jessie is most uncomfortable sans contour kit, with a top knot and sweatshirt. Exhibit A: This incredible video that she captioned, "Went from red carpet to red hoody mama making sloppy joes and tots for lunch #keepdats--treal"
2. Her kids pee on the floor, but she doesn't pretend it never happened:
Hey, accidents happen. So when either Vivianne Rose, 3, or Eric Jr., 1, don't make it to the restroom in time, you better believe Jessie James sets up her iPhone and records herself cleaning up the mess to the tune of a paper towel commercial.
3. She's open about the tough stuff, and inspires others to feel the same way:
Let Jessie explain in her own words Instagram caption the realities of motherhood. "Face of mom life... Viv has had another allergic reaction she's already allergic to 4 major things that are in everything," she wrote. "This might make it number 5! Poor thing it's so scary. Bub is teething and gets mean with that! I did manage to brush my teeth and put a little makeup on but still in my pjs!"
She added, "(I do get that mom guilt, was I too safe and overly protective with Viv to get all these allergies? It's so hard sometimes... love my babies. Hope she grows out of the allergies) (bub on the other hand could eat dog crap and would be totally fine#secondbabysyndrome)"
4. She thinks her husband is just as sexy as we do:
There's no denying it: Eric Decker is H-O-T. We have Jessie to thank for so many shirtless photos of the NFL star, and she's the first to admit she'd drop anything to be by his side. They just can't get enough of each other, as was the case when after nearly four years of marriage, Jessie and Eric looked just like newlyweds while attending her sister's wedding.
5. No, they're, like, really into each other:
If there's one thing Jessie is open to discussing, it's her time (or sometimes lack thereof) in the bedroom with Eric. "As soon as I saw him naked, I had a 'no clothes' rule in our house," the Missouri native confessed in 2015. "But now that we have children, he has to keep his pants on."
And here's a TMI alert: "Sometimes, I will like to design something very special for Eric and I make him go to the locker room when they take showers to show it off, if you know what I mean," said the "Boys In The Summer" singer. "He's a married man, so obviously he doesn't worry too much about that and the grooming situation, but sometimes I like to get a little creative."
6. There's not always an opportunity for romance:
With only 24 hours in a day, and so many obligations to pack in, Jessie surely agrees with the notion that it's not always possible to squeeze in alone time with your significant other. In an interview with E! News, Eric teased, "She'll say, 'We'll take a bath together,' as romantic time, but it's not [anymore]." Because now? "Our kids are in there bathing with us!"
7. And last but not least, she's a Belieber:
No explanation necessary.
Happy birthday, Jessie! Here's to her best year yet.