Barb is tellin' it like it is...

Shannon Purser, the actress who played the breakout role in 2016's breakout hit Stranger Things, is peeking her head out from the Upside Down on Twitter to open up her sexuality.

While many celebs dish all the dirty details of their TMI tales between the sheets, the 19-year-old explained to fans that she wished she'd moved slower.

Earlier today, the actress wrote a string of tweets talking about her anxiety over her sexuality.

Nancy Wheeler's onscreen bestie wrote, "Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner."