Corinne Olympios is opening her heart to a new relationship.
E! News spoke exclusively to The Bachelor alum about the mystery man she's getting to know on a romantic level, and why it might not stop her from appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.
"I've been seeing him for a little bit," Olympios revealed of the guy who she described as that "special someone."
She added, "I'm not ready to come out to the world about him yet. It's still in the early stages. I don't know what's going to happen but we're vibing really nicely and everything's going well and I just want it to stay that way."
But despite playing coy about his identity, Corinne did tell us that he lives in Los Angeles and the two have known each other for a "really long time." Perhaps this is why she's already connected with him on such a deep level.
"He has his s--t together. He supports me in everything I do," the budding fashion designer gushed. "We just get along so well. We're also like great friends. It just meshes."
Olympios, 25, certainly has her plate full these days, especially with the launch of her clothing line. She's even got a podcast in the works, and plans to expand her "Team Corn" brand into swim and active wear.
Coachella attendees might even catch a glimpse of the reality TV star, as she told E! News she's heading to the desert this weekend with her new man and besties from Nick Viall's season on The Bachelor.
But if there's one place Bachelor Nation can bet on seeing Corinne in the near future, it's Bachelor in Paradise.
When asked about the possibility of starring on the spinoff, she revealed, "I mean, I'm still not sure yet. Most likely, yes. So not 100 percent locked in yet."
Fingers crossed!