How would you dress if the world was watching?

Being a celebrity involves a daily rush of cameras and a schedule full of events. While many of us struggle to think of what to wear in the morning, celebs are thinking about what to wear on the red carpet. That's a lot of pressure and outfit planning. The solution: Stick to what works.

For Janelle Monáe, it's black and white. The songstress-turned-actress has turned two-tone patterns and eclectic flair into an iconic style. Until recently Janelle only wore suits, making her style an homage to her parents' blue collar jobs and her humble lifestyle prior to music. Now, with the release of both Moonlight and Hidden Figures, the star and her stylist, Maeve Reily, welcome dresses and separates into her attire.