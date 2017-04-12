If there's one thing celebs aren't shy about, it's Botox.

When it's your job to look forever young, there's no cosmetic procedure too extreme, but if you ask any celeb nowadays, Botox is hardly that.

"If you start early enough, in small strategic doses, it's preventative—actually minimizing the progression of wrinkles so that you never get them," explained celeb plastic surgeon Dr. Stafford R. Broumand.

Reality stars, like Kim Kardashian and Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent (to name just two), started getting injected for this very reason. But nearly everyone in Hollywood does it: Sharon Osbourne candidly got injected on air in 2003. Although Ashlee Simpson has denied it, she was the first 20-something to get media attention for possibly using Botox to change the shape of her nose in 2007. And in 2014,Kelly Ripa told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Botox has helped her get ready faster.

"It's cut my getting ready time in half," she said. "I'm not advocating for it one way or the other. I'm just saying Botox changed my life."