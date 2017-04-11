Getty Images; Warner Bros.
Getty Images; Warner Bros.
Justin Theroux's latest red carpet look must be giving Jennifer Aniston all kinds of Friends flashbacks.
The Leftovers actor and his wife were on the red carpet for the launch of the Louis Vuitton collection entitled Masters in Paris earlier today.
And while the A-list couple always turns heads no matter what event they attend, we couldn't help but notice Theroux's choice of pants for the evening affair in the City of Light.
Sure, Aniston's significant other may be wearing Vuitton for the night, but the leather trousers harken back to a time when Ross Geller donned a pair of similar pants on a 1999 episode of Friends.
You may recall—because how on Earth could you forget—in "The One With All the Resolutions," Ross struggles to get his pants back on after a quick trip to the restroom during a romantic night in with a love interest.
We'll save you a breakdown of everything that goes on in the hilarious scene because words simply won't do it justice.
Louis Vuitton
The thing of it is, we can only wonder if the struggle is real for Theroux as well, or if he's mastered the art of the leather pant.
By the looks of it, he's an old pro and won't be messing around with Gellar's solutions (water, powder, lotion, pure panic…) any time soon.
But if by chance Theroux does in fact get home tonight and need some sage advice, let's give it up to the real MVP of the episode, Joey Tribbiani, who offered these wise words:
"If the paste matches the pants, you can make yourself a pair of paste pants." So true, but let's hope things don't escalate to that level.