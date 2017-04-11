One week after Mel B was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, E! News can confirm that the Spice Girls filed a TRO this morning against the couple's former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.
Per her attorney, the judge granted the order, "preventing Ms. Gilles from annoying, harassing, molesting and coming within 100 yards of [his] client."
Mel, who is also in a nasty custody battle with her ex, claims that in addition to having an affair with Belafonte during their marriage and getting pregnant with his child, her ex child-care giver is now extorting the pop star.
Reports claim that Mel's lawyers got the court order so that they could be granted access to a storage locker rented by Lorraine, which the 41-year-old alleges contains a slew of very personal items that she doesn't want to get out, including sex tapes of the couple, photos that Stephen threatened to make public against the singer, Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of Mel's father, who died in March.
But that's not the only shocking claim waged—Mel directly accuses Lorraine and Stephen of extortion in the documents. She alleges that when she tried to fire the nanny back in January 2015, Stephen flipped out and called Lorraine his "ride or die bitch."
The Brit then said that her husband threatened to release the risqué tapes of the couple if Mel didn't agree to rehire Lorraine and give her a raise. Mel also claims that Lorraine knew all about the videos and the threats, but that and she'd agreed to help Stephen.
The Los Angeles judge ordered Lorraine not to harass the singer and to stay 100 yards away from her. We can also confirm that the judge ordered the former nanny to not remove anything from the Public Storage locker in question.
This story was first reported by TMZ.
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom