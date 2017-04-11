This is the best Snapchat I will ever receive pic.twitter.com/wSlwYW9S4B

There's Law & Order: SVU fans, and then there's this Law & Order: SVU superfan.

The internet recently had a field day when a photo of a man repping an "Executive Producer Dick Wolf" tattoo on his lower back made it to Twitter, and you better believe it only took two days for his voice to be heard.

Sitting down for a Q&A with Jezebel, Bernard Johnson finally answered the question on everyone's minds: But, WHY?!

In his own words (and no surprise here), "Obviously I'm obsessed with Law & Order: SVU. Obsessed. I watch it every single day of my life," Johnson, 29, shared, later adding, "[I've watched it for] as long as I can remember. My parents watched it, my grandparents watched it. I would bond with them and watch it, and I used to love it as a kid. I love it even more as an adult."